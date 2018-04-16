March 11, 1961 – April 14, 2018

MANHATTAN — David Bruce Lieber, Osage City, died Saturday, April 14, 2018, at Via Christi Hospital, Manhattan. He was 57.

He was born March 11, 1961, at Emporia, the son of William Dean and Joan S. Skonberg Lieber. He graduated from Osage City High School in 1979 and later attended Kansas State University.

He worked as a truck driver for several years before retiring to help his dad run the family farm.

He married Connie Murphy March 28, 1992. She survives. The couple had two children, Joshua and Kylie.

Besides his wife, he will be forever remembered by a son, Joshua Michael Lieber and wife, Heather, Osage City; a daughter, Kylie Rae Lieber and Aaron Massengale, Ottawa; his parents, Bill and Joan Lieber, Osage City; a sister, Cathleen Lieber, Osage City; and three grandchildren, Hayden and Piper Lieber and Brantley Massengale.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, April 19 at United Methodist Church, Osage City. Burial will follow at Osage City Cemetery. Family will receive friends 7 to 8 p.m. April 18 at VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, Osage City.

Memorial contributions may be made to the David Lieber Memorial Fund and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel 107 N. Sixth St., Osage City, KS 66523.

Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.