Feb. 18, 1966 – June 15, 2019

TOPEKA — Darrin Lee Briggs, Burlingame, died Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Stormont-Vail Hospital, Topeka, after an extended illness. He was 53.

He was born Feb. 18, 1966, at Topeka, the son of Dean and Lyla Rae Lieshman Briggs. He lived Scranton, and graduated from Santa Fe Trail High School in 1985. He attended Scranton United Methodist Church until its closure.

He joined Scranton Fire Department and worked as a volunteer firefighter for 30 years. During that time, he also volunteered with Burlingame Fire Department. He always enjoyed being a volunteer firefighter and was ready to go any time he got a call.

He coached little league baseball when his children played and totally enjoyed it. He attended all of his kids sporting events and never missed them. He loved cheering the kids on. He also enjoyed watching sporting events on television with his children.

He married Tina Morgan, Sept, 6, 1991. She survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Jimmy Briggs.

Besides his wife, he is survived by three children, Joshua Briggs and fiancé, Bree Coon, Topeka, Crystal Briggs, Burlingame, and Jordan Briggs, Burlingame; twin grandbabies, Hunter Dean Briggs and Carter Andrew Briggs, Burlingame; a nephew, Aaron Briggs and family, Pomona; and a niece, Christina Briggs and family, Lawrence.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, June 21 at Burlingame Federated Church, Burlingame. Burial will follow at Burlingame Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Carey Funeral Home, where the family will greet friends and relatives 6 to 7 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made Scranton Fire Department and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.