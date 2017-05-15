May 14, 1917 – May 11, 2017

OSAGE CITY — Daisy Lucille Kunkel Schneider, Lyndon, died Thursday, May 11, 2017, at Osage Nursing Center, Osage City. She was 99.

She was born May 14, 1917, at Scranton, the daughter of Otto and Elizabeth Harrison Kunkel. She grew up in Scranton, and lived on a farm near Lyndon and then in Lyndon since 1971.

She was a homemaker and worked as an aide at Hilltop Nursing Home, Lyndon. She was a member of the Vassar United Methodist Church.

She married Fredrick Schneider Aug. 21, 1935, at Lawrence. He preceded her in death on Oct. 2, 1982.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Elizabeth; three sisters, Margaret Haas, Helen Griffin and Ruby Schneider; and an infant brother.

She is survived by a son, Larry Schneider and wife, Mary Ann, Lake Oshawno, north of Carbondale; a daughter, Betty Warren and husband, Bennie, Lyndon; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. May 16 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon. Burial will follow at Lyndon Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. May 15 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Vassar United Methodist Church, and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.