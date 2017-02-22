Connie Diamond

December 7, 1942 – February 21, 2017

COLUMBUS, Neb. — Connie Jo Diamond died Feb. 21 at the Cottonwood House in Columbus. She was 74.

Connie was born December 7, 1942 in Lawrence, Kansas to Maurice, Jr. and Marita L. (Brewer) Lee. She graduated from Lyndon High School in Lyndon, Kansas and completed tech training in accounting and computers. Connie married Lloyd S. Diamond on March 30, 1962 in Quenemo, Kansas. Connie lived in a number of towns and states with the longest being in Topeka, Kansas. She worked as a desktop publisher for Josten's Printing and Publishing for 14 years until retiring in 2002. In April of 2014 the couple moved to Columbus. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and the YMCA. Connie enjoyed travelling, cooking and raising roses.

She is survived by her husband, Lloyd S. Diamond, Columbus, Neb.; two sons, Daniel E. (Geneva) Diamond, Albany, Ga., and David L. (Lauri) Diamond of Columbus, Neb.; grandson, Eric J. Diamond, Omaha, Neb., and granddaughter, Melissa Diamond, Omaha, Neb.; brother Richard A. (Kelly) Lee, Topeka; three nieces, Krista Gentry, Lawrence; Karla Meadors, Silver Lake; and Samantha Loughlin, Dallas; and her beloved pet, Pepper.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Maurice and Marita Lee.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Columbus, Neb. Reverend Ross Burkhalter will be officiating.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at McKown Funeral Home, Columbus, Neb., followed by a vigil at 7 p.m. Visitation continues Friday morning from 8 to 10 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at All Saints Cemetery in Columbus, Neb.

Memorials may be directed to the Paws and Claws Adoption Program or the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com