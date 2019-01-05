Class of 2019 Keepsake Cover

The Class of 2019 keepsake insert is included in the May 2, 2019 edition. Be sure to check it out and all the coverage in this week's newspaper.

If you do not have a subscription to The Osage County Herald-Chronicle, you can pick up the paper at various businesses located throughout Osage County and be sure to call our office at (785) 528-3511 to start your subscription in time for next week's paper. It is not only convenient, but it will save you money.

Subscription Rates:

Online Only $30/year

All towns in Osage County $36/year (includes complimentary online access)

Elsewhere in Kansas $39/year (includes complimentary online access)

Outside Kansas $50/year (includes complimentary online access)