Died – Nov. 2, 2017

OSAGE CITY — Charles McNelly left Nov. 2, 2017, for an extended hunting and fishing trip. He was 89.

He was a veteran of WW II, Korean and Vietnam wars. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee and the U.S. Army and Air Force. He was awarded the Purple Heart, Distinguished Service Cross and many other medals. He worked as a park ranger at Tuttle Creek and Pomona Lakes.

He enjoyed rodeos, dancing and spending time with his beloved wife, Chris McNelly, family and friends.

He will be remembered by his wife, Mary Christine McNelly, his children, grandchildren and very close friends.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Nov. 8 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Charles McNelly Memorial Fund to be designated at a later date.

One of Charlie's favorites: Only two defining forces have ever offered to die for you, Jesus Christ and the American soldier. One died for your soul, the other for your freedom.