March 10, 1953 – Oct. 19, 2019

BURLINGTON — Charles Douglas “Charlie” Hall, Olivet, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Coffey County Hospital, Burlington. He was 66.

He was born March 10, 1953, at Eureka, the son of Charles Willis and Alpha Celona Butler Hall. Charlie attended Eureka High School and graduated with the class of 1971. He would go on to earn a biology degree from Emporia State University.

He married the love of his life, Barbara “Amy” Long July 14, 1973, at Eureka. She survives of the home.

During the summers of 1975 and 1976, while attending Ft. Hays State University, he worked as a fee ranger for the Corps of Engineers at Wilson Lake. He would complete his Masters in Range Management and serve as a 404 tech from 1977 until moving to Iowa in July 1979. He served as a park ranger at Rathbun Lake until May 1980, when he and Amy made their home in Olivet.

Charlie took a position as a park ranger at Melvern Lake until transferring to the Corps of Engineers Kansas City District Office in the early 2000’s. He retired from the Corps of Engineers in 2016 and began working for FEMA as a disaster sight planner, preparing environmental impact assessments.

He held dual membership in Fidelity Lodge No. 106 AF&AM of Eureka and Lebo Masonic Lodge No. 152 of Lebo. He was an avid bird watcher and took every opportunity to travel and go camping with his wife, Amy. His love for nature and the earth’s bounty was a gift that he proudly shared with his children and grandchildren. Charlie served as scoutmaster for Troop No. 150 of Melvern for 20 years and achieved his Wood Badge certification, the highest level of training a Scout leader can obtain.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Larry Hall.

Besides his wife, Charlie will live on in the hearts and memories of a daughter, Heather Hall and partner, Matt Donnelly, Lawrence; two sons, Nathan Hall and wife, Fleur Hopper, Portland, Maine, and Matthew Hall, Lawrence; three grandchildren, May Ann Donnelly, Ella Heikkila-Hall and Maxwell Hall; two brothers, Allen Hall and wife, Sheridan, Eureka, and Ron Hall and wife, Melinda Eureka; numerous extended family and a host of former coworkers and dear friends.

Cremation is planned with a memorial gathering and service 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, 107 W. Sixth St., Lebo. Private family inurnment will take place in Eureka Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time, Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas Chapter of The Nature Conservancy and sent in care of Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, P.O. Box 43, Lebo, KS 66856.