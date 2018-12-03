Sept. 16, 1981 – March 7, 2018

TOPEKA — Chance Ellis died Wednesday, March 7, 2018, at Topeka. He was 36.

He was born Sept. 16, 1981, at Emporia, the son of Robert and Bonnie Abernathy Ellis. He earned his Eagle Scout and worked as a construction contractor.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Bonnie.

He is survived by his dad and stepmom, Bob and Ronda Ellis; five brothers, Charles Ellis and wife, Sherry, Heath Heston, Branson Tomlinson, Collin Ellis and Eric J. Lira; five sisters, Monique Hart and husband, Brandon, Tosha Bien and husband, Jeremy, Angelina Lira, Michaela Lira and Lauren Ellis; and three children he fathered.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 13 at Overbrook Bible Church, 719 Western Heights Dr., Overbrook. Cremation will follow services and inurnment will be in the Carbondale Cemetery at a later date. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. March 12 at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Chance Ellis Memorial Fund and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.