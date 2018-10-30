April 3, 1926 – Oct. 27, 2018>/b>

HERINGTON — Cecil Wendt, Herington, entered his heavenly home Oct. 27, 2018. He was 92.

He was born April 3, 1926, the sixth child of August and Amelia Schlesener Wendt. He attended Herington High School. He learned to do his chores at an early age and responsibilities of becoming a farmer.

He married Shirley Ann Koepsel Nov. 29, 1953, at Zion Lutheran Church, Latimer. She preceded him in death Jan. 21, 2012.

They were the parents of four children, Sandra, Richard, Cheryl and Jackie. Their children were graduates of Herington High School.

He was a farmer/stockman. He did carpentry on the side to make a little extra income for his family. He was a faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church, Latimer. He was a church elder, trustee and held the position of church treasurer/financial secretary for several years. His outside interests included having a pilot’s license and flying, bowling, entertaining and playing cards with several different card clubs.

Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Hugo and Percy Wendt; four sisters, Lila Mann, Eleamae Krauss, Trula Dimond and Twila Vineyard; and his parents.

He is survived by his children, Sandra Schmidt and husband, Steve, Buhler, Dr. Richard Wendt and wife, Amy, Lawrence, Cheryl Mussatto and husband, Casey, Osage City, and Jackie Lopez and husband, Keith, Wichita; a sister, Barbara Weatherman, San Antonio, Texas; 10 grandchildren, Mark Schmidt, Beth Hake, Peter Mussatto, Dr. John Mussatto, Liza Mussatto, Joseph Schmidt, Alexandra Wendt, Caroline Mussatto, Aidan Wendt and Reagan Lopez; and five great-grandchildren, Noah, Juniper, Hannah, James and Solomon.

The funeral will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10 at Zion Lutheran Church, Latimer, with Rev. King Crawford, officiating. Burial will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Latimer. Musician for the service will be Marlyn Diepenbrock and vocalist, Tom Granzow. Serving as pallbearers are, Sam Hake, Dr. John Mussatto, Peter Mussatto, Joseph Schmidt, Mark Schmidt and Aidan Wendt. Honorary pallbearers are, Jeff Dimond, Cary Granzow, Craig Granzow and George Herpich.

Memorial gifts may be given to Zion Lutheran Church-Latimer and sent in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, 404 S. Broadway, Herington, KS 67449.