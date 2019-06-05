Oct. 8, 1951 – May 1, 2019

LYNDON — C.D. Olsen died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at his home in Lyndon. He was 67.

He was born Oct. 8, 1951, at Holdrege, Neb., the son of Eggert and Gevon Carlson Olsen. He lived in Lyndon since 1989.

He opened Sports-Mart in 1986, near Lake Pomona, then in Perry and then north of Lyndon. He served in the U.S. Army and Kansas National Guard.

He married Sue Edwards Nov. 26, 1977, at Concordia. She survives of the home.

Besides his wife, he is survived by a son, Jeremie Olsen, Topeka; a daughter, Jamie Matthews, Salina; two brothers, Bruce Olsen, Arizona, and Gary Holt, Westmoreland; a sister, Nancy Whitesell, Olsburg; and two granddaughters, Kaylee and Ashley.

Private family memorial services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.