March 18, 1964 – March 27, 2019

TOPEKA — Carol Sue Sage, Topeka, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at a Topeka hospital. She was 55.

She was born March 18, 1964, at Topeka, the daughter of Harold and Darlene Chelf Sage. She lived her childhood in Burlingame and graduated from Osage City High School in 1983. She never married.

She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Sage, on Dec. 16, 2009.

She is survived by her mother, Darlene Sage, Burlingame; a sister, Sharon Modin and partner, Mike Foresman, Topeka; a brother, Daniel Sage and wife, Karen, Reading; and a sister, Gloria Cavanagh and husband, Laurence, Auburn.

A funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 5 at Burlingame Federated Church, Burlingame. Burial will follow at Burlingame Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. April 4 at Carey Funeral Home, Burlingame.

