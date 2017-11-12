Sept. 6, 1952 – Dec. 7, 2017

TOPEKA — Carol Sue Rendell, Carbondale, died Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, at Stormont Vail Hospital, Topeka. She was 65.

She was born Sept. 6, 1952, at Topeka, the daughter of Willis and Shirley Dain. She was one of 18 children.

She married John Andrew Rendell Nov. 20, 1970. He survives of the home.

She was preceded in death by a son, Nathaniel Allen Rendell; her parents; and a sibling.

Besides her husband, she is survived by two sons, Shawn Patrick Rendell and wife, Amber Dawn Rendell, Scranton, and John Andrew Rendell II and Rebecca J. Rendell, Topeka; a daughter, Elizabeth A. Culley and husband, Scott E. Culley, Lyndon; 12 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 16 brothers and sisters; and longtime best friend, Paula Wilson.

A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Dec. 15 at the Salt Creek Assembly of God, 211 Topeka Ave., Lyndon. A dinner will be held for family and friends afterwards.

Memorial donations may be made to the Carol Rendell Memorial Fund at Kansas State Bank in Overbrook or Scranton.