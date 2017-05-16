Jan. 17, 1942 – May 14, 2017

OVERBROOK — Carol Ann Northcott Fischer, Overbrook, died Sunday, May 14, 2017, at Brookside Retirement Community. Overbrook. She was 75.

She was born Jan. 17, 1942, at Emporia, the daughter of Clarence Russell Northcott and Esther Fern Baxter Northcott. She grew up in the Waverly area and graduated from Waverly High School with the class of 1959. She moved to the Overbrook community in 1963 with her husband Cliff. She was a lifelong homemaker.

A founding member of Grace Community Church, Overbrook, she was also a member of Gideons International Auxiliary. She was the church piano player at the churches she attended for 55 years.

She married Cliff Fischer July 9, 1961, at Prairie View Methodist Church, Waverly. They shared over 55 years of marriage. He survives of the home.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Beverly Sue Northcott.

She is survived by two sons, Brad Fischer and wife, Karla, Overbrook, and Todd Fischer and wife, Marne, Topeka; a daughter, Jill Miller and husband, Rob, Ozawkie; seven grandchildren, Ashley Fawl and husband, Matt, Megan Pena and husband, Chris, Adam Fischer, Jordan Miller, Jared Miller, Justin Miller and Emily Fischer; two step-grandchildren, Jesse Green and Kaysha Green; and four great-grandchildren.

Her family will greet friends, for a visitation, 6 to 8 p.m. May 17 at Grace Community Church, Overbook. Celebration of Life services will be 10 a.m. May 18 at Grace Community Church. Private family inurnment will be held at Waverly Cemetery, Waverly.

Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International or Brookside Retirement Community and sent in care of Greenwood-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 268, Overbrook, KS 66524.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lamb-roberts.com.