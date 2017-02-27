November 5, 1941 – February 22, 2017

OSAGE CITY — Calvin “Fred” Rosetta, 75, went home to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Fred was born November 5, 1941 north of Osage City on the Rosetta Farm. He was the son of Victor F. Sr. and May Kinney Rosetta. He attended Osage City High School and graduated with the Class of 1960.

He was joined in marriage to Mary Elizabeth Carrick Jan. 20, 1968 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Osage City. They lived in Winslow, Arizona for five years, Amarillo, Texas for seventeen years and Lubbock, Texas for eighteen years before moving back to Kansas in 2004.

Fred worked for the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railway for 29 years. He began his career as a Machine Apprentice at the Topeka Shop. He transferred to the Engineer Department in 1968 and became a Welding Engineer, working in Winslow, Arizona, Amarillo, Texas, and Pueblo, Colo. He would retire from the railroad in 1990.

During his time in Amarillo he earned an Associate’s Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering in 1986. Fred would use his degree to start his own business, Iron Horse Rail Services which he operated until 2004 at which time he and Mary moved back to their home in Kansas. His love for Texas is best expressed in the old saying “You can take the man out of Texas, but you can never take Texas out of the man.”

His numerous memberships included, The American Railroad Engineers of America, Farm Bureau and Knights of Columbus Council 7769 of Osage City and Scranton where he served as Deputy Grand Knight, Grand Knight and at present, Financial Secretary. Fred was a Fourth Degree member of KOC Assembly 268 in Topeka.

Fred enjoyed running his tractor, working on the farm, playing golf, hunting, fishing and volunteering for the Knights of Columbus and his parish and Church.

Fred will live on in the hearts of his wife of forty nine years, Mary of their home near Reading; two sisters, Marjorie McDonald of Topeka, Kansas and Mary Colson of Rossville, Kansas; two brothers, Victor F. Rosetta, Jr. of Kimberling City, Missouri and John Rosetta of Berryton, Kansas; several nieces and nephews extended family and lifelong friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Victor F. Sr. and May Rosetta.

Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Osage City. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Church. The rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Monday evening. Burial will follow services at Mt. Calvary Cemetery north of Reading. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Patrick Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Birthright of Emporia or Kansans for Life and sent in care of the VanArsdale Funeral Chapel at 107 N, 6th Street, Osage City, KS 66523. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.