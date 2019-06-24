Jan. 7, 1935 – June 20, 2019

OSAGE CITY — Buddy Stuart Steinle, Osage City, died Thursday, June 20, 2019, at home. He was 84

He was born Jan. 7, 1935, at Burlingame, the son of Ernest and Anna Steinle. He attended school at Burlingame, graduating in 1953. He was very athletic and participated in football, basketball and track during high school. Following high school he attended Emporia State University graduating with a degree in business education.

He joined the Army Reserve June 1957, serving six months active duty, followed by six years in Osage City Reserve Unit under the command of Captain Earl Meyer. Following his return from active duty, he went to work for the state of Kansas in the highway right of way division.

He married Janet Whalen Dec. 28, 1958, at First United Methodist Church, Osage City. She survives. They had two daughters, Kim and Leslie.

In August of 1960, he began his first teaching and coaching job at Virgil. Beginning his career in Virgil was special to both him and his parents as Virgil, was where his father first began working in the United States after he arrived from Germany. In June of 1961, Bud and Janet moved back to Osage City.

He taught business classes at Osage City High School for 20 years. In addition to teaching, he drove a school bus. He thoroughly enjoyed the connections he made with the many children who rode his bus throughout their school years. In 1980, he took a position with Hallmark Cards. When the factory in Osage City closed he transferred to Leavenworth where he remained until he retired in 1994.

Upon retirement, he remained active doing many different jobs including carpentry and farming. He was an avid outdoorsmen and grew a large garden every year. His love for hunting, especially deer hunting, fishing, golfing and card playing were all part of his everyday life.

His wife, children and grandchildren were the loves of his life. Over the years they enjoyed many family vacations. Bud and Janet celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family vacation to Taos, N.M., and most recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family vacation to Hawaii. Over the years, Bud and Janet also had the opportunity to travel to many countries including several trips to Germany to visit his aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Osage City, and VIM Mission team. He went on several mission trips including a trip to Mexico to build houses and to New Orleans following hurricane Katrina.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Anna Steinle; and a sister, Heide Cramer.

Besides his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Kim Ewing, Manhattan, and Leslie Weishaar and husband, Martin, Topeka; four grandchildren, Dane Boyd, Manhattan, Audrey Davis and husband, Jesse, Honolulu, Hawaii, Louis Weishaar and Sydney Ho, Topeka, and Avery Weishaar, Topeka; a great-grandchild, Atley Davis; eight nieces and nephews; and other surviving family members, Tara Ewing Jackson and family, Manhattan, and Jenny Ewing Shanks and family, Salina.

A funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 29 at First United Methodist Church, 219 S. Sixth St., Osage City. Family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 28 at VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, Osage City. Interment will follow at Osage City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made First United Methodist High School Scholarship Fund, Osage City Ecumenical Christian Action Team food and clothing pantry or Midland Care and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth St., Osage City, KS 66523.

Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.