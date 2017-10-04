Oct. 8, 1945 – March 29, 2017

OSAGE CITY — Brooke R. Kendall, Osage City, died March 29, 2017. He was 71.

He was born Oct 8, 1945, at Kansas City, Mo., the son of Rev. Robert B. and Marian L. Kendall.

He graduated from Baker University and served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War on the aircraft carrier USS KittyHawk.

He was a skilled heavy equipment mechanic. His specialty was the Case IH equipment, but he worked on all. He worked all over the state of Kansas. In his retirement, he enjoyed boating, working on his Corvette and taking his dog, Sammy, for a ride in the truck.

He is survived by a daughter, Alicia R. Woodson and husband, Larry, Grandview, Texas; a son, Travis L. Kendall and wife, LaShonda, Emporia; a grandson, Layton A. Kendall, Emporia; and a sister, Kathy L. Foster and husband, Jim, Overbrook.

A graveside memorial service will be 11 a.m. April 14, at Moran Cemetery, Moran.

Memorial contributions may be made to Navy Safe Harbors Foundation and sent in care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, P.O. Box 408, Garnett, KS 66032.

