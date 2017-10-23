Nov. 13, 1970 – Oct. 20, 2017

TOPEKA — Brian Wischropp died Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, at Midland Hospice House, Topeka. He was 46

He was born on Nov. 13, 1970, at Topeka, the son of David and Kathryn Tillman Wischropp.

He lived in Lyndon until sixth grade. He then lived in Texas and back to Topeka and Meriden. He graduated from Jefferson West High School in 1989. He lived in Arizona and Colorado and had returned to Topeka in 1993.

He was a service writer for the Noller Dealerships and was a route driver for Hiland Dairy. He was a member of HOG and was a big fan of KU, the Chiefs and Royals.

He married Julie Brown June 19, 1993, at Estes Park, Colo. She survives.

Besides his wife, he is survived by a son, Cory Wischropp; a daughter, Kristen Wischropp and husband, Curtis, all of the home; his mom and stepfather, Kathy and Phil Pingleton, Topeka; his dad and stepmother, David and Kathy Wischropp, Topeka; two brothers, Brad Wischropp, Topeka, and Adam Wischropp. Longmont, Colo.; four stepbrothers, Jared Pingleton, Forest, Va., Evan Pingleton, Topeka, Ken Pingleton, Lawrence, and Bruce Hula, Council Grove; two stepsisters, Kimberly Pingleton, San Francisco, Ca., and Traci Eddy, Lecompton; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Oct. 25 at Susanna Wesley United Methodist Church, 7433 S.W. 29th St., Topeka. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 24 at the church. Burial will be in Vassar Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Hospice Care and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Dress code for the service is casual and riding a Harley is welcome.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.