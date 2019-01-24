April 24, 1973 – Jan. 22, 2019

READING — Brad Helberg died Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, at his home in Reading. He was 45.

He was born April 24, 1973, at Emporia, the son of Martin Merle and Joyce Marie Lawrence Helberg. He graduated from Northern Heights High School and graduated from Flint Hills Vo-Tech with a degree in auto mechanics.

He was employed with Williams Automotive since Nov. 20, 1989. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping and riding his motorcycle. He loved spending time on the farm with his animals.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; his father; and a grandson, Lenny Owen Brown.

He will be forever remembered by his mother, Joyce Helberg, Emporia; a daughter, Rebecca Billen, Reading; a son, Cory Helberg, Madison; a brother, Bruce Helberg, Sedgwick; a sister, Barbara Finuf, Thomson, Ga.; two grandchildren; and one on the way.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26 at Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, Lebo. Family will receive friends an hour before service. Burial will follow at Phillips (Duck Creek) Cemetery, near Reading.

Memorial contributions may be made to Brad Helberg Memorial Fund, to be designated at a later date and sent in care of Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, 107 W. Sixth St., P.O. Box 43, Lebo, KS 66856.

Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.