Bonita C. Clark

Feb. 23, 1931 – Nov. 22, 2018

VASSAR — Bonita C. “Bonnie” Clark, Vassar, died Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. She was 87.

She was born Feb. 23, 1931, at Du Bois, Neb., the daughter of Arthur Sr. and Alta Britt Moser.

She grew up in Nebraska, moving to Kansas in 1955. In 1962, she moved to California and back to Kansas in 1968. She moved to the Ottawa area in 1970.

She married Willis Henry Clark Feb. 26, 1947, at Seneca. He preceded her in death on July 11, 2015.

She was a devoted homemaker and was employed at Bendix-King as an assembler from 1977 until retiring in 1990.

She was an active member at Vassar United Methodist Church and Helping Hands in Lyndon.

She loved to fish and enjoyed going to auctions. Her greatest joy was spending time with her two dogs, grandchildren and going to casinos with friends. Her spunky spirit will be missed by her family and friends.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Arthur, Robert and John Moser; and a grandson, Nason Hobelman.

She is survived by six children, Sandra Scarlett and husband, John, Wellsville, Michael Clark, Ottawa, Mark Clark and wife, Sheryl, Osawatomie, Dee Ann Hobelman, Auburn, Kay Regan and husband, Rob, Ottawa, and Nancy Chase and husband, Doug, Plattsmouth, Neb.; two sisters, Loretta Porter, Salem, Neb., and Shirley Dietrich, Du Bois, Neb.; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter.

The family would like to thank all those in Vassar that helped mom stay in her home as long as she did.

Family will meet with friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28 at Dengel and Son Mortuary. Private family graveside service will be held at a later date at Highland Cemetery, Ottawa.

Condolences may be expressed at www.dengelmortuary.com.