May 3, 1945 – Sept. 30, 2017

CARBONDALE — Bobby Roberts, Carbondale, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, at his home surrounded by family. He was 72.

He was born May 3, 1945, in Osage County, the eighth child of Warren and Vada Coday Roberts.

He held many jobs before going to Hills Pet Food where he remained for over 37 years until he retired.

He married Mary Jean Dawson, June 6, 1964, at her home in Carbondale. She survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Kirsten Brown; three brothers, Joe, Jack and Moody; and five sisters, Olive Moore, Dale Visnosky, Goldie Lind, Shirley Watts and Mildred Greene.

Besides his wife, he is survived by John “Char” Roberts and wife, Heather, Angela Brown and husband, Jay and Melissa Wells and husband, Dane, all of Carbondale and Janet Hall and husband, Terry, Topeka; 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; many other nieces and nephews; and siblings, Kenneth Roberts and wife, Marilyn, Peggy Lira, Burlingame, Bill Roberts and wife, Sherry, Harveyville, and Jean Ellis and husband, Red, Topeka.

He was cremated. A graveside service will be 10:30 a.m. Oct. 6 at Carbondale Cemetery, Carbondale.