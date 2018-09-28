Aug. 18, 1943 – Sept. 26, 2018

ADMIRE — Birgitta Maria Meisner died Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, at her home in Admire. She was 75.

She was born Aug. 18,1943, at Orebro, Sweden, the daughter of Sven and Margit Zaring. She graduated high school and received a degree in accounting in Sweden.

She came to the United States in 1965 to be a nanny. She married George L. Meisner Aug. 30, 1966, at New London, Connect. He preceded her in death on March 26, 1992.

She and her husband, George, owned and operated Meisner Nursing Home in Osage City and later was named Osage Manor. They retired in 1988.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.

She will be forever remembered by a daughter, Margit Berry and husband, Robert, Admire; two granddaughters, Hanna and Eva Berry; and her dog, Mister.

Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2 at VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, Osage City. Inurnment will be at Osage City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions maybe made to Hand In Hand Hospice and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth St., Osage City, KS 66523.

Condolences may be express at vanarsdalefs.com.