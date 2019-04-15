Beulah McGlasson Shaw Huffman

Oct. 9, 1920 – April 11, 2019

OVERBROOK — Beulah Beatrice Huffman died Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Brookside Retirement Community, Overbrook. She was 98.

She was born October 9,1920, at Las Animas, Colo., the daughter of Emile H. and Bessie Kerfoot Fildes.

She married Bernice McGlasson, Moline, Aug. 15, 1938. They were parents of two sons, William Boyd McGlasson and Herman Loyd McGlasson. He was killed on June 7, 1952, while working for the REA. After his death, she moved to Arkansas City.

She married Eldon Shaw, Arkansas City, April 16, 1954. They later moved to Newkirk, Okla., until his death on April 5,1999.

In 2000, she moved to Burlingame Senior Apartments. She married Charles Huffman, Burlingame, April 20, 2002. He died May 24,2006.

She enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, playing bingo and going to casinos.

She was a life time member of the Ladies Auxiliary and a member of First Baptist Church, Newkirk, Okla.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, William Fildes and Raymond Fildes; a sister, Darlene Stachura; and a grandson, Jay McGlasson.

She is survived by two sons, William Boyd McGlasson and wife, Marilyn, Auburn, and Herman Loyd McGlasson and wife, Connie, Grantsville, Utah; two grandsons, Scott (Liz) McGlasson, Columbus, Ohio and Kirk (Nicole) McGlasson, Frisco, Texas; four great-grandchildren, Sierra, Jake, Morgan and Jenna; four stepdaughters, Lois Clover and husband, Jake, Arkansas City, Marie Seastrom and husband, Lee, Topeka, Betty Phillips and husband, Bob, Holton, and Dorothy Geisler and husband, Rodney, Topeka; several step-grandchildren; two sisters, Bonnie Phelan, Kremlin, Okla., and Betty Hayden, Wellington; and a brother, Darrel Fildes, Ponca City, Okla.

Memorial services will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20 at First Baptist Church, Moline. Interment will follow at Moline City Cemetery, Moline.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Federated Church, Burlingame, St. Croix Hospice, or Brookside Retirement Community Activities Fund.

Countryside Funeral Home, Howard, assisted the family.