June 11, 1925 – July 14, 2017

OSAGE CITY — Betty Pressgrove died Friday, July 14, 2017, at Peterson Nursing Home, Osage City. She was 92.

She was born June 11, 1925, at Barclay, the only daughter of Louis and Gladys Walker Thompson. She grew up around Osage City, lived north of Lyndon for several years and had been back in Osage City since 2012.

She worked for a short time at Hallmark Cards in Osage City, and was a homemaker most all of her life. She attended the Osage City United Methodist Church.

She married Dale Pressgrove Jan. 19, 1946, at Topeka. He preceded her in death on May 11, 1996.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Kenny Pressgrove; and three brothers, Clint Thompson, Jim Thompson and Tom Thompson.

She is survived by two sons, Paul Pressgrove, Topeka, and Tom Pressgrove, Oklahoma; a daughter, Doris Zipperer, California; a brother, Howard Thompson, Osage City; and many grandchildren.

Memorial services will be 6 p.m. July 22 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Hospice, and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

