Nov. 6, 1923 – July 31, 2018

OSAGE CITY — Betty Jean Standiferd, Lebo, died Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at Osage Nursing Center, Osage City. She was 94.

She was born Nov. 6, 1923, at Lebo, the daughter of William Fred and Laura Myonette Rutledge Rosine. She attended the Sunny Knoll District No. 18 Country School through the eighth grade. She graduated from Lebo High School with the class of 1941.

She married Paul Standiferd Nov. 12, 1943, at Lebo. They would make their home together north of Lebo overlooking Melvern Lake. He preceded her in death on July 25, 1991.

As a young women, she worked at the D.P. Jones Store, Lebo, and at the Ivan Thompson Grocery Store. She was an active member of the Lebo United Methodist Church. She served with the United Methodist Women and Mother Mary Circle for over 50 years. Her many Circle duties included serving as chairperson and treasurer. She took great pride in organizing and preparing funeral dinners for countless families from the community. She took on a supervisory role later in life but remained active until incurring an injury from a fall in January of this year.

Besides her devoted husband, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, David L. Gilliland on July 13, 1984; two brothers, Dale Rosine on July 4, 1986 and Don Rosine on Sept. 14, 2015; and a granddaughter, Kristen Lea Gilliland on March 7, 2014

She will live on in the hearts of a daughter, Linda Fancher and husband, Tom, Osage City; a son. Jim Standiferd and wife, Caroline, Basehor; a sister, Reta Hamman, Overbrook; four grandchildren, Shari Standiferd, Michielle Cooper, Jamie Kurzen and Jason Gilliland; six great-grandchildren, Tyler Sommers, Jessica Schempp, Bethanie Gilliland, Allis Kurzen Addison Kurzen and Wyatt Kurzen; a great-great grandchild, Peyton Schempp; numerous extended family; and a host of dear friends.

Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4 at Lebo United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Arvonia Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 3 at Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, Lebo.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lebo United Methodist Church or Arvonia Historical Society and sent in care of Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, P.O. Box 43, Lebo, KS 66856.

Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.