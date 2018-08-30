Aug. 11, 1946 – Aug. 29, 2018

OVERBROOK — Barbara Ann Anstaett, Lyndon, died Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, at Brookside Retirement Community, Overbrook. She was 72.

She was born Aug. 11, 1946, at Wellington, the daughter of George and Myrtle Mohney Whaley. She lived most of her life in the Lyndon community.

She worked for the Osage County Treasurers office until her retirement.

She married Lewis Ogle. They later divorced. She married Jerry Anstaett Nov. 25, 1984, at Lyndon. He survives of the home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Myrtle; and a brother, James Whaley.

Besides her husband, she is survived by three children, Shawn Ogle and wife, Rhonda, Osage City, Erin Cole and husband, Chris, Vassar, and Dustin Anstaett and wife, Courtney, Topeka; a brother, Matt Whaley, Asbury Park, N.J.; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 3 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until service time on Monday. Inurnment will be in Lyndon Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Barbara Anstaett Scholarship Fund and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.