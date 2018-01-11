Arthur William Atchison

April 18, 1928 – Oct. 30, 2018

OSAGE CITY — Arthur William “Bill” Atchison died Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. He was 90.

He was born on April 18, 1928, at Arvonia, the son of John Henry and Florence Gunterman Atchison. He was a lifelong resident of Osage City.

He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He married Helen Schnoor Dec. 24, 1951. She preceded him in death.

He worked in farming and was a mechanic at Nordling Motors. Later he drove a truck for Thompson Truck line. From 1978 to 1993, he and his wife, Helen, owned and operated Dew Drop Inn, Osage City.

Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Greg.

He is survived by two children, Lorraine Davis and husband, Bill Renner; Willie Atchison and wife, Mary Sue; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4 at United Methodist Church, Osage City.

Memorial contributions may be made to Osage City United Methodist Church, 219 S. Sixth St., Osage City, KS 66523.