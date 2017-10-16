Sept. 28, 1917 – Oct. 15, 2017

WELLSVILLE — Arthur C. Casaert, Stilwell, died Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, at Wellsville Manor, Wellsville. He was 100.

He was born Sept. 28, 1917, at Lenexa, the third of six children born to Victor and Alida DeLaere Casaert.

He married Margaret Ceule Sept. 16, 1944, at Kansas City, Mo. She preceded him in death.

He worked at Bunting Family Farm as a handyman. He then went on to work for Shawnee Mission School District as a maintenance worker until 1982, when he retired. He enjoyed watching birds, especially Finch’s and Purple Martins, being in the garden, rabbit hunting and fishing.

Besides his loving wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Donald Lichtenauer; a granddaughter-in-law, April A. Casaert; two brothers, Philemon and Harry; and two sisters, Hilda Ceule and Magdalina Casaert.

He is survived by two daughters, Betty Knapp and husband, John, Overland Park, and Shirley J. Lichtenauer and husband, Joseph, Melvern; a son, Lonny J. Casaert and wife, Roxanne, Edgerton; nine grandchildren, Julie, Steve, Mark, Dan, Kim, Dave, Eric, Andrea and Michelle.; eight great-grandchildren, Kyle, Mathew, Caleb, Dylan, Damion, Brionna, Aiden and Caitlynn; four step-grandchildren, Carter, Jimmy, Meghan and Annabel; a great granddaughter, Ember; a sister, Josephine Casaert, Overland Park; and many caring and loving nieces and nephews.

The visitation will be 9:30 to 11 a.m. Oct. 19 at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Bucyrus, with the Mass following at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to Catholic Community Hospice or Wellsville Retirement Community.

