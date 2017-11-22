May 17, 1936 – Nov. 11, 2017

WAGONER, Okla. — Ardis Jeanette Johnson Williams, formerly of the Miller community, died Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, at her home at Wagoner, Okla. She was 81.

She was born May 17, 1936, at Osage City, the daughter of Edward Olaf and Nancy Fern Austin Johnson.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Linda Rose; her husband, Marvin Williams; three brothers, Dr. Lawrence Johnson, Norman Johnson and Gary Johnson; and a sister, Christine Johnson.

She is survived by a son, Ed James and wife, Jazzlyn, Wagoner, Okla.; long time best friend and companion, Bill Hathaway, Wagoner, Okla., and his children; a brother, Glenn Johnson, Emporia; three sisters, Shirley Parks and husband, Lawrence, Miller, Marilyn Miller, Rockwall, Texas, and Berenice Tredway and husband, Larry, Galva; a sister-in-law, Patricia Johnson, New Ulm, Minn.; and many nieces, nephews.

Services were Nov. 17 at First United Methodist Church, Wagoner, Okla. Burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery, Wagoner, Okla.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wagoner Community Outreach, P.O. Box 1157, Wagoner, OK 74477.