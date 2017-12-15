Anna Marie Patterson Dawson

Sept. 29, 1925 – Dec. 14, 2017

OVERBROOK — Anna Marie “Ann” Patterson Dawson, Carbondale, died Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, at a Overbrook nursing home. She was 92.

She was born Sept. 29, 1925, the daughter of John Jay and Celia Marie Sappenfield Patterson. She graduated from Carbondale High School in 1943.

She married John “Jack” Dawson, Sept. 10, 1944, at Carbondale. He preceded her in death.

They lived in Carbondale until 1965. Then the family moved to Phoenix, Ariz. Ann and Jack retired to Washington in 1989.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; a son, John Michael Dawson; and a great-granddaughter, Kirsten Brown.

She is survived by five children, Judy Dawson, Jean Roberts, Cathy Miles and husband, Arthur, David Dawson and wife, Terri and Debby Meyers and husband, Terry; 15 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; and 10 great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will 2 p.m. Dec. 21 at Carbondale Community United Church of Christ, Carbondale. Burial will follow at Carbondale Cemetery. She will lie in state from 1 p.m. until service time Dec. 21 at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Great Lakes Caring Hospice or a charity of the donor's choice and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.