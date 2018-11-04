Jan. 7, 1936 – April 6, 2018

WICHITA — Anna Marie Knudsen Parker died April 6, 2018. She was 82.

She was born Jan. 7, 1936, the daughter of Victor and Lucy Knudsen, Osborne.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dale; and a son, Clinton Bruce Parker.

She is survived by a daughter, Victoria Petty and husband, Jim; two grandchildren, Sarah Petty-Crable and husband, Donnie and Ashley Mather and husband, Taylor; two great-grandchildren, Aidan and Jackson Petty; two sisters, Virginia Saathoff and Vivian Bardsley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 21 at St. James Episcopal Church, 3750 E. Douglas, Wichita.

A memorial fund has been established with St. James Episcopal Church.

Services by Broadway Mortuary.