Oct. 11, 1957 – March 30, 2017

OTTAWA — After battling sustained illnesses, Anna Kay Schemm moved on to a better place. She passed away March 30, 2017, at Ottawa. She was 59.

She was born Oct. 11, 1957, at Kansas City, Mo., the daughter of Charles and Bonna Driver Heitman and was one of four siblings. She graduated from Park Hill High School on May 22, 1975.

Anna enjoyed the outdoors and painting and was a heck of a cook. She had an infectious smile and an open, generous heart. She gave people a chance regardless of their situation in life and cared for those who needed help. However, of all things she cared the most for was her children and grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.

Her walls were covered in pictures of all of her family, especially her children and grandchildren, from the day they were born and every day after. She loved so many so much and wanted a picture of everyone to hold onto. Her wall of fame reflected her desire to be everyone’s biggest fan and source of support.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Bonna Cox; her stepfather, Melvin Cox; and her stepmother, Darlene Heitman.

She is survived by her father, Charles Heitman; five children, Jessica Tienken, Thomas Schemm, Aaron Schemm, Molly Schemm and Emma Schemm; two sisters, Lisa Sachse and Cheryl Schemm; and a brother, Charlie Heitman; and five grandchildren, Sage Bonner, Harper Tienken and Aubree, Aaron, and Madison Schemm.

She will be greatly missed by those who knew her.

Services will be 10 a.m. April 10 at Greatful Gathering Funeral and Cremation Centre, 2004 E. 23rd St., Lawrence, KS 66046.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for a donation to be made to assist in covering service costs and a headstone to be laid on the anniversary of her death.