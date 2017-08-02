Feb. 28, 1940 – Feb. 7, 2017

OSAGE CITY — Anita Faulkner died Feb. 7, 2017, at Osage Nursing Center, Osage City. She was 76.

She was born Feb. 28, 1940, on the family farm near Melvern, the daughter of Oscar and Hazel Goldsmith Beck. She graduated from Emporia High School in 1958.

She lived in Lyndon before moving to Osage City where she has lived for the last 40 years. She worked as a sales clerk for Venture, Topeka, and then for Jerry's Thriftway, Osage City.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Hazel; three brothers; and three sisters.

She is survived by her life long friend and caretaker, Rita Christiason, Osage City; a daughter, Sandy Fike, Park City; a brother, Russell Beck, Emporia; a sister, Irene Sattler, Newton; four grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Feb. 11 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Burial will follow at Melvern Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Hospice Care or Osage Nursing Center’s activity fund, and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

