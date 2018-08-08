Anice Oneda Benton Waltrip

By Rosie Blacketer on Wed, 08/08/2018 - 12:33

Jan. 23 1926 - July 9, 2018

TOPEKA - Anice Oneda Benton Waltrip, Carbondale, died Monday, July 9,2018, at Midland Care Hospice, Topeka. She was 92.

She was born Jan. 23, 1926, at French Town, Ark., the daughter of the late Cora Carr and Dewitt Benton.

She married Charles Waltrip April 25, 1943, at Salem, Ark. This past April Charles and her celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary. He survives of the home.

She worked for several years in the cafeteria as a cook for the Scranton Grade School.

Besides her husband, she is survived by a son, Danny Waltrip and wife, Sheila; a granddaughter, Nancy Waltrip Griffith, Overbrook; a sister, Zada (Benton) Kennedy, Tennessee; and a brother, N.J. Benton and wife, Bonnie, Salem, Ark.

Funeral services were Friday, July 13, 2018, at Salem, Ark. Interment followed at Burk's Chapel Cemetery, Camp, Ark.

Advertisement

The Osage County Herald-Chronicle

The official newspaper of Osage County; the cities of Burlingame, Carbondale, Lyndon, Melvern, Olivet, Osage City, Overbrook, Quenemo and Scranton; Burlingame USD 454, Lyndon USD 421, Marais des Cygnes Valley USD 456, Osage City USD 420 and Santa Fe Trail USD 434.

All content @1863-2016 Osage County Herald-Chronicle, unless otherwise stated.

Print edition published every Thursday.

 

Contact Us