Dec. 13, 1921 – Oct. 27, 2018

OVERBROOK — Ananora "Ann" Dunnaway, Topeka, died Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at Brookside Retirement Community, Overbrook. She was 96.

She was born Dec. 13, 1921, in the Lakeside Community, north of Lawrence, the daughter of Amaziah Howard and Sadie May Anderson Shields. She graduated from Lecompton High School in 1940.

She married Gail Dunnaway July 12, 1943, at Martinez, Calif. He preceded her in death.

She was the first woman radio engineer on the West Coast, working at KPO radio station in San Francisco while her husband was out to sea during World War II.

After the war they returned to Kansas, settling eventually in Scranton to raise their three children, Gail Howard, Robert James and Patricia Ann. As the children grew older she took a position as secretary at Scranton School and later at Santa Fe Trail High School. Upon retirement in 1984, she moved to Ocoee, Fla., for 17 years before returning to Kansas in 2001.

She loved to travel and took her grandchildren on many trips throughout the world. She made many wonderful memories for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren through their travels and annual family reunions at “the big house” at Rock Springs Ranch 4-H Camp.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Gail H.; and a granddaughter, Angela Dunnaway.

She is survived by a son, Bob Dunnaway and wife, Loretta, Dallas; a daughter, Pat Lira and husband, Paul, Scranton; eight grandchildren, Sherry Dunnaway, Michelle Lorra and husband, Michael, Bret Dunnaway and wife, Jennifer, Gretchen Mitchell and husband, Matt, Anthony Lira and wife, Melanie, Lauren Dunnaway and Tonya, Richard Lira and wife, Linda and Adrianne Diggens and husband, Matt; 16 great-grandchildren; and a great-great granddaughter.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3 at Cross Road Community Church, Scranton. Burial will follow at Scranton Cemetery. A visitation for friends and family will be 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2 at Crossroad Community Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Rock Springs Ranch 4-H Camp or Brookside Retirement Community and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.