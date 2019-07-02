Aug. 13, 1922 – Feb. 5, 2019

ST. JOHN — Alice Leland Cooper died Feb. 5, 2019, at Kenwood Plaza, St. John. She was 96.

She was born Aug. 13, 1922, at Cummings, the daughter of Walter and Daisy Jarrott Leland. She was a lifelong resident of St. John, where she was a homemaker and former Stafford County Extension Agent.

She graduated from Manhattan High School and received a bachelor’s degree in home economics from Kansas State University.

She married Carleton Cooper June 4, 1950, at Manhattan. He preceded her in death in 2007.

Her memberships include, Eden Valley Church of the Brethren, Kennilworth Extension Homemakers unit, Hesperian Club and Eden Valley 4-H Club leader.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Walter and Ed Leland; and two sisters, Dorothea Huff and Hope Holmes.

She is survived by three sons, Norman Cooper, St. John, Dean Cooper and wife, Susan, Platte Woods, Mo., and Dr. James Cooper, Salina; a daughter, Karen Gogolski and husband, Tim, Osage City; five grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at Minnis Chapel, St. John, with Pastor Parsram Venkatsammy presiding. Burial will follow at Fairview Park Cemetery, St. John. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, at Minnis Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be given to Stafford County 4-H Clubs or Eden Valley Church of the Brethren and sent in care of Minnis Chapel, P.O. Box 34, St. John, KS 67576.