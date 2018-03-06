Nov. 13, 1926 – May 31, 2018

TOPEKA — Alice Jane McMurdo, Topeka, died Thursday, May 31, 2018, at Brewster Place. She was 91.

She was born Nov. 13, 1926, at Grand River, Iowa, the daughter of Orville C. and Sylvia Esther Davidson Bland.

She was a secretary for Bankers Life and Casualty Company for 25 years. She and her husband enjoyed camping.

She married Glenn E. "Red" McMurdo July 27, 1957, at Topeka. He preceded her in death on Jan. 6, 1997.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Tom McConnell and Max Bland; and a sister, Deloris Smith.

She is survived by a stepson, Robert K. McMurdo and wife, Vickie, Tecumseh; a stepdaughter, Margaret E. Miller and husband, Jesse, Topeka; a niece; two nephews; four step-grandsons; and two step-great grandchildren.

A graveside funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 6 at Burlingame Cemetery, Burlingame.

Memorial contributions may be made to Great Lakes Hospice and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.