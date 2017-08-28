Jan. 27, 1925 – Aug. 27, 2017

OVERBROOK — Alice Cellers Weir passed away peacefully Aug. 27, 2017, at Overbrook. She was 92.

She was born Jan. 27, 1925, the daughter of Harold and Lois Moore Cellers. The family moved to Carbondale from Auburn when Alice was 11 years-old.

A Navy war bride, she married Walton Weir Oct. 2, 1943. He preceded her in death in 1990. She always spoke happily of the six weeks they spent in Newport News, R.I., before he was again deployed.

After the war, the couple made their home in Carbondale. She was a homemaker who enjoyed her family and many friends.

She was a member of the Carbondale Women’s Club that has met for many years. Walton and Alice were founding members of the Carbondale Church of Christian Fellowship.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Douglas in 1989, two grandsons, Axel Franck and Patrick Weir; and three brothers, Dean, Dale, and Warren Cellers.

She is survived by three children, Daryl Weir and wife, Joyce, Carbondale, Diane Miller and husband, Charles, Dwight, and Denise Frack and husband, James, Polk City, Iowa; five grandchildren, Vicki Combes and husband, Mike, Lanny Miller and wife, Shelly, Dustin Miller and wife, Amy, Veronica Kirk and husband, Ben, and Jessica McCauley and husband, Sean; 10 great-grandchildren, Dylan and Jarrett Combes, Evan Miller, Payton Miller, Kyle and Katelynn Roger, Layla Kirk, and Neila, Larkin, and Truitt McCauley; and by numerous family members and friends.

The family is especially grateful for the care and attention provided to Alice by the staffs of Brookside Retirement Community and Fields of Brookside.

Services will be 11 a.m. Sept. 2 at the Carbondale Church of Christian Fellowship. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to the service hour at the church. Interment will be at Carbondale Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Carbondale Church of Christian Fellowship or Carbondale Library Building Fund and sent in care of Greenwood-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 268, Overbrook, KS 66524.