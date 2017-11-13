Alfred Spencer

Died – Nov. 13, 2017
SCRANTON — Alfred R. “Boogie” Spencer Sr., Scranton, died Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, at home. He was 61.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Nov. 20 at Carbondale Church of Christian Fellowship, Carbondale.
