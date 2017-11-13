Alfred Spencer

By Rosie Blacketer on Mon, 11/13/2017 - 14:49

Died – Nov. 13, 2017

SCRANTON — Alfred R. “Boogie” Spencer Sr., Scranton, died Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, at home. He was 61.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Nov. 20 at Carbondale Church of Christian Fellowship, Carbondale.

Advertisement

The Osage County Herald-Chronicle

The official newspaper of Osage County; the cities of Burlingame, Carbondale, Lyndon, Melvern, Olivet, Osage City, Overbrook, Quenemo and Scranton; Burlingame USD 454, Lyndon USD 421, Marais des Cygnes Valley USD 456, Osage City USD 420 and Santa Fe Trail USD 434.

All content @1863-2016 Osage County Herald-Chronicle, unless otherwise stated.

Print edition published every Thursday.

 

Contact Us