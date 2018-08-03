June 5, 1996 – March 5, 2018

KANSAS CITY — Alexander O’Brien, Lawrence, ran into the loving, open arms of his sweet Savior Monday, March 5, 2018, surrounded by his parents, sister, aunt and pastors at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City. He was 21.

He was born June 5, 1996, at Lawrence, the son of Patrick Andrew and Crystal Dawn Bell O’Brien. The day he entered the world was quite stormy. Over eight inches of rain fell and he was born during an active tornado warning.

He was an exemplary student. He attended Broken Arrow Elementary and South Junior High. He graduated from Lawrence High School in 2014 as a class Valedictorian. During high school, he participated in choir, National Honor Society, FYI Club, Aviation Club and Can We Talk. During his senior year, he was a manager for the varsity football and varsity softball teams. He chose to manage the softball team so he could be his sister’s number one fan. He received many academic awards and scholarships. At the time of his passing, he was studying aerospace engineering and was set to graduate in spring 2019.

He attended Grace Community Church, Overbrook, his entire life. He was an active member and participated in the Children’s Ministries, VBS, and Youth Group as he was growing up. He volunteered in many ministry projects as a teenager and participated in summer camps.

His hobbies and interests included planes, trains, John Deere tractors, fire trucks, music and KU sports. For 12 years, he would spend a week at MDA summer camp. He went to three retreats at the FUSE foundation, a camp for adults with neuromuscular disease. He was the MDA Kansas Goodwill Ambassador when he was 10 years old. He made many lifelong friends and his life was forever impacted by those he encountered.

He was preceded in death by two aunts, Carmen Bell and Jamie Ullery; and his maternal grandparents, Burt and Sandy Bell.

He is survived by his parents, Patrick and Crystal O’Brien; a sister, Sydney O’Brien; paternal grandparents, Wayne and Joann O’Brien, Overbrook; two aunts, Kimberly O’Brien, Lawrence, and Kim Davis and husband, Roger, Scranton; and his loyal service dog, Romeo; many great-aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family will greet friends 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 9 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary, Lawrence.

A celebration will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 10 at Grace Community Church, 310 E. Eighth St., Overbrook.

The family suggests honoring Alex by wearing their KU attire to both the visitation and his Celebration of Life.

Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to KSDS Assistance Dogs of Washington, KS or the FUSE Foundation of Dodge City, and sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary.

Condolence may be expressed at warrenmcelwain.com.