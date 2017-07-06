May 6, 1929-June 30, 2017

Agnes L. Schlink, 88, of Overbrook, KS passed away Friday, June 30, 2017 at her home.

She was born May 6, 1929 in rural Overbrook the daughter of Joseph Baldwin and Atha Fawl. She was a lifelong Overbrook resident and graduated from Overbrook High School with the class of 1946. She then attended and graduated from Topeka Business School.

Agnes Worked for thirty-nine years for the State of Kansas in Topeka. She worked first for the Property Valuation Office and lastly in the Department of Revenue Office retiring in 1985.

Agnes was a farmwife but not the average farmwife. She loved to help work the cattle or plow the fields with her husband and brother. She was never afraid to get in the middle of the work and get something done. The life of a farmer was something that Agnes truly loved. She also enjoyed carpentry. Claude and Agnes built homes in the Topeka area for a time. Agnes was a hard worker and a good example to all of her family and community.

On May 17, 1947 Agnes was united in marriage to Claude Schlink in Topeka, KS. They were happily married for sixty-five years and shared many wonderful trips together.

Mrs. Schlink was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Schlink; her parents; two brothers Joe Baldwin, William Baldwin; sister, Belle Fuqua; and infant sister Edith Baldwin; and a niece Sharon Guffey.

She is survived by nephews Joseph Todd Goodyear and wife, Jane, of Overbrook, William Tadd Goodyear and wife, Marsha, of Overbrook, Ralph Guffey and wife Leslie of Lawrence; two great nieces, Chandler and Brooklyn Guffey; a sister-in-law, Ellie Baldwin; and several other nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 6, 2017, at Overbrook United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Overbrook Cemetery. Mrs. Schlink’s family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday July 5, 2017 at Greenwood-Roberts Funeral Home, Overbrook. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Overbrook Methodist Church or The Lickskillet Busy Bee Hobby Club, c/o Greenwood-Roberts Funeral Home, 730 Western Heights Drive, Overbrook, Kansas 66524. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.lamb-roberts.com.