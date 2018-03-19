Adolph “Sike” Anderson

By Rosie Blacketer on Mon, 03/19/2018 - 14:47

March 23, 1915 – March 18, 2018

TOPEKA — Adolph “Sike” Anderson, Osage City, died March 18, 2018, at Stormont Vail Hospital, Topeka. He was 102.

Sike requested no services.

