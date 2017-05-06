Adelia Elizabeth Pearson

March 15, 1919 – May 31, 2017

TOPEKA — Adelia Elizabeth Fager Pearson, Miller, died Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at McCrite Plaza, Topeka, following a brief illness. She was 98.

She was born March 25, 1919, the daughter of Oscar and Anna Fager, rural Miller. Her grandparents and parents were among Swedish immigrants who formed the community of Stotler near the Lyon/Osage county line.

She attended school nearby in Miller and lived most of her life on farms close by. She was an accomplished pianist and organist and served her church in this role and the community as an accompanist for many years for the local men’s quartet.

She married Earl F. Pearson in 1940, and together they established a farmstead along Elm Creek and later founded The Miller Elevator. He preceded her in death.

She was first and foremost a mother and homemaker for their family of six children but also was a long serving member of the surrounding communities in school and church activities. She enjoyed quilting, jewelry making and at age 79 she became fascinated with oil painting, was self-taught, and continued the art until just weeks before death.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Alice Fager Sandstrom and Lorraine Fager Gadd; and a brother, Laurell Fager.

She is survived by her children, Fred Pearson and wife, Patricia, Osage City, Elaine Jacobson and husband, Mike, Kansas City, Mo., Alice Morris and husband, Don, Kingsport, Tenn., Mary Booker and husband, Tom, Richardson, Texas, Jane Wheat and husband, Pete, Allen, and Renee Stinson and husband, Brian, Allen; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. June 6 at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 210 Holliday St., Osage City. Visitation will be 7 to 9 p.m. Jun 5 at the fellowship hall, at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth St., Osage City, KS 66523.

Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.