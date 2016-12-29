Year in Review: Top Stories of 2017



Pomona Lake skiers take on freezing waters

POMONA LAKE—The Rough Water Warriors celebrated the 25th year of their annual first-of-the-year waterskiing outing Jan. 1, dodging the ice on Pomona Lake.



Lowery wins county bee in 12th round

BURLINGAME—Twelve area fourth through eighth-grade students traveled through wintery weather Jan. 21 to compete in the 2016 Osage County Spelling Bee in the Burlingame High School Gymnasium.

Aurora Lowery, seventh grader at Osage City Middle School, beat out runner-up Jared Amborski, eighth-grader at Santa Fe Trail Junior High, to win the bee.



Burkett, Reamer win soil conservation awards

Two area farms were honored at the annual Osage County Conservation District dinner and meeting Feb. 1 at Osage City schools cafeteria, marking 75 years of soil conservation in the county.

Dennis Reamer received the 2015 Wildlife Habitat Award for improving wildlife habitat on his land in addition to conserving soil and water resources.

The 2015 Kansas Bankers Award for soil conservation in Osage County was presented to Burkett Farms. Burkett Farms is operated by Jay Burkett, his daughter, Emilee, and son, James, all of rural Osage City.



USD 456 considers four-day option

MELVERN—Around a hundred patrons of the Marais des Cygnes Valley school district attended a series of public meetings in February to discuss the prospect of moving the district to a four-day school week.

Budgets are a constant focus of discussion around the tables of all five school boards in Osage County. Marais des Cygnes Valley is by no means a rich district, with few businesses and modest property appraisals, the schools are accustomed to working with less.

After hearing strong opposition, the board tabled the measure, exploring other means of saving within the district.



Chargers win regional, place at state wrestling

DE SOTO/SALINA—The Santa Fe Trail Chargers wrestling team wrapped up their season with a first-place finish at the Class 4A Regional Wrestling Tournament in De Soto, followed with a sixth-place team finish at the state wrestling meet in Salina.

Junior Bryce Erickson led the Chargers, placing third. Senior Ethan Dean and junior Christian Davis placed fourth; and junior Jake Hastings was sixth.

Buildings completed around Osage City

OSAGE CITY—March saw the bulk of completion on two new structures in Osage City – a $187,000 meeting room addition to the Osage City Library and a new building for Auburn Pharmacy next the Jerry’s Thriftway.

The library addition was funded through the two large donors and was completed in April. The Auburn Pharmacy was also completed in the spring, and soon after welcomed the relocation of Gibson’s Pharmacy, formerly in downtown Osage City.



Indians win Class 3A state basketball title

HUTCHINSON—The Osage City Indians’ strong senior class, led by the father-son duo of head coach Dennis Fort and leading scorer Duncan to a sweep of the Class 3A State Basketball Tournament March 9-12 in Hutchinson.

“It’s unbelievably emotional, but it’s also unbelievable,” said Dennis Fort.

Duncan ended the tournament with a game-high 27 points and 9 rebounds, and scored 78 points in the three-game tournament. Senior teammate Ryan Haskins had a trio of double-digit games, including a career-high 29-point effort with four threes in the quarterfinals.



Smoke in the Spring grows even bigger

OSAGE CITY—The Smoke in the Spring State Barbecue Competition wrapped up its biggest year yet, leading the draw of a weekend of events in Osage City.

The public portion of the contest, the Taste of Osage City, saw more than $20,000 in barbeque sales in just a few hours April 8. The competition also grew significantly, breaking the century mark with 110 teams. Clark Crew BBQ, Yukon, Okla., the 2015 Kansas City Barbecue Society Team of the Year, took grand championship honors at the local event with a near-perfect 700 score.

The weekend also boasted a huge turnout for the Cruis’n and Cook’n car show, which broke 300 entries for the first year.



K-31 project shelved due to budget shortfall

TOPEKA—The Kansas Department of Transportation delayed two categories of road projects scheduled for fiscal years 2017 and 2018, in accordance with measures outlined April 20 by Shawn Sullivan, state budget director.

The delays in FY 2017 included ten projects that have an estimated construction cost of $273.5 million; in FY 2018, the delays include 15 projects and an estimated construction cost of $279.2 million. The list of delayed projects included a $20.6 million project to reconstruct the K-31 highway between Osage City and U.S. 75 Highway in Osage County, scheduled for 2017.



Quenemo addresses community issues

QUENEMO—More then 100 residents and property owners filled the Quenemo Community Center to discuss issues related to the city at a town hall meeting April 20.

“I appreciate every one of you coming,” said Ron Parker, mayor of Quenemo. “I appreciate your input.” The city council sat and addressed pre-written questions and topics submitted by residents and other attendees who had an interest in the community.

Much of the meeting pertained to law enforcement in the community. The city budgeted for a law enforcement officer in its 2016 budget.

Class of 2016 graduates 190 seniors

The Osage County Class of 2016 senior included 190 graduates of the county’s five high schools. Graduation ceremonies were held May 7-15 around the county.



Rodeo Days rides surge in attendance

BURLINGAME—Burlingame shot to life on the near perfect spring weekend that hosted the town’s annual Rodeo Days celebration May 20 and 21. The successful two-day events at the Burlingame Arena and downtown drew record crowds to the city.

“There has been a tremendous improvement,” said David Prescott, a member of the Burlingame Saddle Club and President of the Burlingame Chamber of Commerce.



County athletes earn 18 medals at state meet

WICHITA—Osage County athletes competed in the Kansas State Track and Field Championships May 27 and 28 at Cessna Stadium in Wichita. The meet featured the top 16 athletes in each of the state’s six classes competing in the same venue – the largest high school meet in the country.

County athletes medaled in 18 of more than 30 events of which they qualified. Osage City senior Travis Gustafson earned silver with a 50-foot, 6-inch-throw in the shot put; and Marais des Cygnes Valley senior Cody Patterson wrapped up his high school career with a second-place finish in the discus at 133 feet, 1 inch.



Permit process initiated for wind farm

READING—Representatives of Renewable Energy Systems began talks with the Osage County Board of Commissioners in June to begin the process of permits required to the construction of a 200-megawatt wind farm around Reading.

The wind farm would be centered in Lyon County, but would extend by as much as 20 to 25 percent into Arvonia Township in Osage County. The project will include between 60 and 100 turbines. Commissioners approved a conditional use permit for RES in December, beating a 2016 deadline for wind energy tax credits.



Community foundation continues chaos

OSAGE CITY—The fourth running of the Cross County Chaos 5K mud run continued the tradition of a smoothly run event last weekend, with a few less people in the race, but a few more people participating in associated events.

The mud run, located southwest of Osage City, adds an attraction to bring visitors to the county while raising funds for the Osage County Community Foundation, which in turn gives funds to various local non-profit groups. Most of the foundation’s funds come through direct donations, others from events like the mud run.



Melvern hosts Sunflower Days fair

MELVERN—Melvern kicked off the fair season with the Sunflower Days Fair in late June, the first of the county’s three fairs.

The events included a parade, carnival, 4-H events, children’s games, bingo and other community events. Additional events included live music Friday evening and a street dance Saturday.



Osage City hosts fair around July 4

OSAGE CITY—The Osage City Osage County Fair took top billing in a weekend of Fourth of July events around the county.

The fair stayed busy through the first two days of events, including the parade, 4-H entries and carnival; however, a rainy Saturday extended the fair’s fireworks display to the following weekend.

Fourth of July events also included a day of events in Lyndon, and fireworks displays throughout the county.



County plans tax sale for Aug. 23

LYNDON—After years without enforcement, the Osage County Board of commissioners set a tax sale for 2016, addressing delinquent property taxes for 2007-09.

The initial list of properties had a combined total of $193,834.41, including $11,431.46 in fees levied for the sale. Fees included a $100 attorney fee, $70 abstract fee, and publication fees ranging from $32 to $112.



Recount ends tie in 76th district primary

The primary election saw a strong turnout among Osage County voters, fueled by several contested races for county seats.

The election also resulted in a tie between Democratic nominees in the 76th Kansas House District, which includes Osage City and Melvern, along with Coffey County and eastern Lyon County.



Osage woman proves citizenship to vote

TOPEKA—Jo French, a 75-year-old woman, appeared thankful and perplexed after three high-ranking Kansas officials certified that, yes, she is in fact a citizen of the United States.

French, an Arkansas native and now a resident of Osage County, had lost her birth certificate, and the state of Arkansas couldn’t find one. Under Kansas law, that meant French wouldn’t be able to vote.

So she took her case to the state election board. The board’s rare meeting comes amid ongoing legal challenges to Kansas’ election laws and regulations, including a lawsuit over a rule allowing thousands who haven’t proven citizenship to vote in federal but not state races.

French’s voting status was approved Aug. 8.



Overbrook fair wraps up summer

OVERBROOK—The Overbrook Osage County Fair, the last of county’s three fairs, wrapped up Aug. 13. The event’s final day featured a carnival, livestock sale, and utility vehicle races after a day of children’s contest. The fair had five days of 4-H events and exhibits, which began with the Aug. 6 horse show. Additional events included circle track races, Olympic games and a king and queen crowning at the Overbrook arena.



Redneck Days rides again

BURLINGAME—The City of Burlingame celebrated Labor Day weekend with a variety of events, including downhill racing, live entertainment and mud volleyball, as part of its second-annual Redneck Days weekend.

The events help raise funds for community projects.



Arts council dissolves organization

OSAGE CITY—The board of directors of the Osage City Area Arts Council voted for dissolution of the organization effective Sept. 15. The council made the decision during its August meeting.

“Due to a number of factors, it has become difficult for the group to successfully carry out their mission,” the council stated in a press release.

Remaining funds from the organization were divided among the Osage City schools music, art and drama departments, and the Osage City Public Library summer reading program.



Lyndon clinic closes due to cuts

TOPEKA—Stormont Vail Health announced Sept. 16 its plans to close two regional clinics. Cotton O’Neil Lyndon will close Dec. 31 and Cotton O’Neil Alma will close Jan. 31, 2017.

“Stormont Vail Health and Cotton O’Neil have been proud members of these communities for many years,” said Deb Yocum, vice president and clinical operations officer.

The company cited 4-percent Medicaid cuts, which totaled $3 million in reduced reimbursement for Stormont Vail Health, along with the impact of the state’s failure to expand Medicaid as reasons for closing the clinics.

Osage City hosts annual beer fest

OSAGE CITY—Osage City Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Festival of Beer Sept. 24 at the Osage City Community Building.

The event featured around 100 beers from area breweries and distributors, and raised funds for the Chamber of Commerce scholarships, The Warmth Fund, E.C.A.T. and the Fourth-of-July fireworks display.



Carbondale hosts fall festival

CARBONDALE—Carbondale celebrated begining of autumn with a weekend celebration, including a variety of events, a three-day carnival, parade, car show, family events, games, live music and more.



Skydive Kansas announces plans to close

OSAGE CITY—One of Osage City’s more unique businesses will end its two-decade run at the Osage City Municipal Airport sometime next year.

Jen Sharp, owner and operator of Skydive Kansas, announced her future plans in an email to patrons.

Sharp has operated the skydiving business at Osage City Airport for more than 21 years, and has cited personal reasons for the closing of the business.



Scranton installs new playground equipment

SCRANTON—The Scranton City Council received final completion notice on new playground equipment installed in the city’s Jones Park in September.

The installation of the new playground was constructed for $149,393.70, paid for, in part, by a recreation grant.



Carbondale clears foundation for library

CARBONDALE—The Carbondale City Council approved the purchase of the lots at Third and Main streets in Carbondale to begin the process of raising funds for a new library. The former location of a lumber yard sits across the street from the Carbondale City Hall, the current home of the library.



County logs record voter turnout Nov. 8

LYNDON—Large numbers of advanced voters and mailed ballots led up to a record number of Osage County residents casting their vote in the general election Tuesday.

The 7,398 total votes were up several hundred from the 2012 presidential election, where 67 percent of the county’s voters participated. Tuesday’s election counted around 73 percent of Osage County’s 10,133 registered voters.



Three county teams advance to postseason

For the second-straight year, three of the county’s five high school were represented in postseason football.

The trio of teams were led by the Burlingame Bearcats, who entered the postseason undefeated and went three-rounds into the playoffs. Burlingame opened the playoffs with a 72-46 win over Solomon Nov. 1, followed by a 58-12 win over St. Paul in the quarterfinals.

The Bearcats season ended in the sub-state game for the second year, falling 62-16 to Osborne, who went on to win the Eight-Man Division I title.

Lyndon went two rounds into the post season, beating Oswego 56-12 in the first round, but falling 49-19 to Troy in the second. Osage City also went 1-1 in the playoffs, beating Jayhawk-Linn 20-14 before a 43-16 loss to Caney Valley.



Lyndon approves loan for wastewater project

LYNDON—The Lyndon City Council authorized the signing of a KDHE loan agreement for $9,832,000 in December, and continued to move forward with an $11 million project to rehabilitate the city’s wastewater collection and the construction of a new water treatment plant. A site for the project has yet to be publicly announced by the council.



County receives $63,000 tire bill

LYNDON—The Osage County Board of Commissioners discussed payment of the bills for a tire amnesty collection day held Nov. 3-5 at the Osage County Transfer Station. The collection was organized to fulfill an $8,000 fine assessed by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, levied due to improper storage of tires.

Glen Tyson, road and bridge supervisor, said the bill from Champlin Tire Recycling, Inc., Concordia, came to $63,630.

“And that’s why we’re not going to do it again,” said Fred Diver, commissioner.

The collection brought in nearly 20,000 tires, significantly beyond the requirement needed to fill to obligation to the state.



Osage City golf course to be GreatLIFE affiliate

OSAGE CITY—The Osage City Council met with Bryan Minnis, GreatLIFE chief development officer, during its Dec. 13 regular meeting.

Minnis hoped to bring more memberships and visitors to the course through reciprocal play offered through GreatLIFE affiliated courses, which include courses in Osawatomie, Ottawa and Topeka. He said there were around 25-30 golf courses within a “reasonable” distance members could play for free.

The contract with GreatLIFE is set to begin on March 1, 2017.