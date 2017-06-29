Wreck on Highway 31

By Colter Robinson on Thu, 06/29/2017 - 15:51

OSAGE CITY — This morning a driver traveling K31 West of Morrill Road lost control of her red Pontiac G6 and rolled a couple of times ending up in the ditch. Deputy Kyler Kraus arrived to assess the scene at 5:23 a.m.

Osage City resident Alicia Berry was transported by ambulance to Stormont Vail Hospital with minor injuries.

According to a local passerby the weather conditions around the time of the incident were mostly clear. The vehicle involved appeared to be totaled.

The Osage County Sheriffs Office said they would not be issuing a press release.

