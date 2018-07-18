WATCH Issued for Overbrook City Lake

There are early signs of blue-green algae forming in the northwest corner of Overbrook City Lake. KDHE will be out to test Overbrook City Lake on Monday, July 23. In the meantime, a “Watch” for the weekend has been issued because there is a potential for a bloom. Please check http://www.kdheks.gov/algae-illness/index.htm for more information.
Advertisement
Top Stories
-
July 18, 2018
-
July 17, 2018
-
July 11, 2018
-
July 08, 2018
-
June 27, 2018
-
June 21, 2018
-
June 22, 2018
-
June 20, 2018
-
June 04, 2018
-
December 27, 2017