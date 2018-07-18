WATCH Issued for Overbrook City Lake

By Tammy Schlingmann on Wed, 07/18/2018 - 16:15

There are early signs of blue-green algae forming in the northwest corner of Overbrook City Lake. KDHE will be out to test Overbrook City Lake on Monday, July 23. In the meantime, a “Watch” for the weekend has been issued because there is a potential for a bloom. Please check http://www.kdheks.gov/algae-illness/index.htm for more information.

Advertisement

The Osage County Herald-Chronicle

The official newspaper of Osage County; the cities of Burlingame, Carbondale, Lyndon, Melvern, Olivet, Osage City, Overbrook, Quenemo and Scranton; Burlingame USD 454, Lyndon USD 421, Marais des Cygnes Valley USD 456, Osage City USD 420 and Santa Fe Trail USD 434.

All content @1863-2016 Osage County Herald-Chronicle, unless otherwise stated.

Print edition published every Thursday.

 

Contact Us