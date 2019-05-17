June 30, 1931 – May 16, 2019

BURLINGAME — Virginia A. Stout Hotchkiss, 87, Burlingame, died peacefully Thursday, May 16, 2019, surrounded by love.

Virginia was born June 30, 1931 in Burlingame, to Henson Rozelle Stout and Marjorie Lucille Workman Stout. She fought valiantly to come into this world, being a double breach home birth, and fought just as valiantly leaving this world.

Virginia grew up in Burlingame surrounded by a large extended family of farmers, the Workmans and the Stouts. As an adult, she would frequently ‘go for rides’ throughout the countryside to show her children and grandchildren where she grew up and share stories of her adventures with her siblings (which may have included painting window frames red), both of whom she adored.

She attended one-room country schools through the eighth grade and she delighted in telling people that she was the top student in her grade, because she was the only student in her grade. She then attended Burlingame High School and graduated at the top of her class as valedictorian. She could not wait to go to the town school and her very first year there, she met the love of her life, Darrel Hotchkiss. Theirs was a love story for the ages and they were devoted to each other wholly for 74-years.

After high school, Virginia worked in Topeka at Alcohol Beverage Control before marrying Darrel on August 12, 1950 in a small, intimate wedding at the Federated Church in Burlingame. They lived in Denver, Colo. for a year where Darrel was stationed with the Air Force. While there, she worked at Wright McGill as a secretary. She treasured her time in Colorado, but her heart was in Burlingame and she often hopped on a train to come home for the weekends.

It was no surprise they returned to Burlingame to build their life. Virginia raised her family there with Darrel steadfastly by her side. After Darrel’s retirement, she spent the next 30-years exploring the country with her love, often traveling with friends or family.

Virginia was the kindest soul a person could ever know. She had the bluest of eyes, as bright as the sky, and those kind, blue eyes could warm a room and wash away all your fears. She loved unconditionally and fiercely. There was nothing more important than her family and there is nothing she would not do for any of them. Her greatest gift to them was teaching them how to love.

Her greatest joys were her husband, four children, nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren and they all loved her beyond measure. She could always be found sitting in the stands at their sporting events or in the audience at any performance. Even as her memory was being stolen, she knew her babies and lit up when they ran through the door.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson, Larry Smart Jr.

She is survived by her beloved husband Darrel, son Alan and wife, Rose Hotchkiss, Houston, Texas; daughters Karen and husband, Larry Smart, Burlingame, Donna and husband, Terry Maple, Topeka, and Penny Hotchkiss, Lawrence; grandchildren Nichole Hotchkiss Kuehner and Brent Hotchkiss, Christopher Smart and Bryan Smart, Amy Maple Clark and Ashlee Maple McIntosh, Clint Turner, Zachary Boehm and Stefani Boehm; great-grandchildren Andrew and Bryce Kuehner, JR and JD Kirby, Lillian, Madison, and Kimberlyn Smart, Keaton and Sebastian Clark, Austin, Samantha, Alexander and Alivia McIntosh, Maiya Galloway, Jaxon Turner and Omri Boehm; sister Helen Lamoreaux and brother Dale Stout.

As per her wishes, Virginia was cremated. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Burlingame Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at Carey Funeral Home. Virginia requested any memorial contributions be made to the Burlingame Historical Society and sent in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.