USD 456 board upgrades communications

MELVERN—The Marais des Cygnes Valley school board met Dec. 12 to discuss growth and development for 2017.

Ted Hessong, superintendent, recommended the communication link to the handheld devices to the Quenemo water tower sight be upgraded.

“We can hear them, but they can’t hear us,” said Hessong. “We got permission from (Quenemo) and all parties involved with the water tower antenna, and the quote from CMS Communications is $6,093.75. I recommend that we approve this in order to improve safety and communications not only with the bus drivers, but with the other buildings as well.”

The board approved to pay $6,093.75 to CMS Communications for the upgrade to the communication antenna in Quenemo.

The district will also have a new student teacher for the upcoming semester. Caleob King will student teach under Thad Thurston, Brock Baxter and Steve Taylor. King is a student from Emporia State University.

Dr. Michelle Schulze, middle and high school principal, said she and Laurel Ladewig met with Bob Reavis from Allen Community College to discuss how to make course offerings and scheduling a bigger part of MdCV’s pathway to college.

Ladewig and Schulze also attended student improvement training at Three Lakes and Greenbush Counselors Symposium. They are working to implement job shadowing and more training for students that may be affected by anxiety, suicide and bullying.

In other business, the board:

• was informed by Schulze that geraniums and African violets were donated to the greenhouse for students to begin stem cuttings for the production of new plants. Over the holiday break, students will start planting

• heard from Twila Wollenberg, elementary principal, about the winter celebrations performed recently, such as the winter music program. Wollenberg said the program was well received by the public. Wollenberg also discussed upcoming elementary school events, which includes a teacher in-service on Jan. 4, well-child screenings at Quenemo on Jan. 13 and the MdCV Spelling Bee on Jan. 18. The Osage County Spelling Bee is Feb. 3.

• approved the annual audit prepared by Derek Bruna, from Bruna Auditing Services, LLC in Washington.

• approved the resignation of Ruby Garard as an educator and librarian for the district after 32 years of service, effective at the end of the school year.