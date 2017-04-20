USD 434 closed due to threat

USD 434 Santa Fe Trail has cancelled classes at all schools for today, Thursday, April 20, do to a possible threat.

"We're still working on the investigation. It will be the county attorney working on the case," said Lori Dun, sheriff.

Osage County Sheriff Laurie Dunn, said that at approximately 6 p.m. April 19 that the Osage County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a possible threat to Santa Fe Trail High School. An investigation began immediately.

At 7 p.m. a 15 year old male student was arrested. This was a verbal threat, no weapons or explosives were involved.

The case will be forwarded to the Osage County Attorney’s Office sometime today to determine formal charges.

The Santa Fe Trail School District opted to close the schools due to this threat.

“The sequence started at 5 p.m., we turned the issue over to Laurie Dunn and they kept in contact," said superintendent Steve Pegram. "We didn’t want any loose ends. The sheriffs department was fantastic throughout the whole thing.”

The threat falls on the same date as the 1999 Columbine High School massacre. Pegram thought that the threat could have been made with the incident in mind.

School will be resumed Friday.