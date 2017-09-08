Two local projects to air on TV

Families prepare for TV debut

LYNDON — County residents can expect to see local residents, the Edington family from Lyndon and the McFarland family from Osage City on A&E Network’s subsidiary, FYI network’s new television show “You Can’t Turn That Into A House” in the next couple of weeks.

The show builds houses out of materials and things that typically wouldn’t be used for construction. One show that already aired featured a home built from two abandoned school busses.

Red Arrow Industries LLC (RAI) is the production company from Knoxville Tennessee that is handling the filming process. They expected to film nine episodes in and around the Kansas City area.

Marc McFarland of Osage City was asked to be the contractor on the local projects.

