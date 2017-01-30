Two arrested after burglary near Carbondale

CARBONDALE—The Osage County Sheriff’s Office captured two suspects who are alleged to have been involved in a burglary three miles east of Carbondale around 11:48 p.m. Sunday evening. The office received a 911 call from a resident in the 3000 block of East 137th Street reporting a burglary in progress to his residence.

“The victim arrived home to find two female subjects inside of his residence attempting to remove property,” said Laurie Dunn, Osage County sheriff. “As the suspects fled, the victim provided descriptions of the suspects and their vehicle to dispatchers.

The vehicle was spotted soon less than two miles west of the home.

“Within four minutes of the 911 call, an Osage County Sheriff’s deputy spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s and conducted a car stop at 137th Street and South California Road,” Dunn said. “Upon further investigation, the two suspects were taken into custody.

The stop resulted in the arrest of Jaime Lee Cowan, 36, Topeka, and Laura Ann Barnhart, 31, Hiawatha.

“The suspects were transported to the Osage County Jail on charges of aggravated burglary,” Dunn said. “Barnhart was also charged with interference with law enforcement after giving a false name.”

Cowan has been released on a $10,000 bond; Barnhart remains in custody. At this time, Barnhart’s photo is unavailable.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Carbondale Police Department.